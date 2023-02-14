Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu won the much-awaited Pongal clash with a clear dominance over Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Interestingly, despite tough competition and division of screens, both films have turned out to be highest grossing films in the career of the respective stars. Speaking about Vijay, he has got a clear box office winner not just globally but also in Indian nett collections.

A few days back, we reported that Vijay has got its highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office in the form of his Pongal release. It crossed Bigil globally and is now cruising towards the 300 crore club. In terms of the Indian nett collection too, it has left Bigil behind by a good margin to become Vijay’s no. 1 film at the Indian box office.

As per the latest update, Varisu has earned 178 crores nett in India (inclusive of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi). It has surpassed Bigil‘s 171.90 crores nett and Master’s 154 crores nett. In the list of Thalapathy Vijay’s top 5 highest-grossing films, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial is now the actor’s 3rd film to cross the 150 crore mark in nett collections.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India:

Varisu (2023) – 178 crores Bigil (2019) – 171.90 crores Master (2021) – 154 crores Mersal (2017) – 147.60 crores Sarkar (2018) – 142 crores

Varisu has been a great success for Thalapathy Vijay and his fans, however, this time too the actor has missed his entry into the 200 crore club in India. As Vijay has collaborated with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next, Leo, we have high expectations from it. Apart from Vijay and Lokesh combo, the film will benefit hugely due to its rumoured connections with Lokesh’s universe. So, the actor might get his first-ever 200 crore film in India (in nett collections).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

