It’s a dream comeback for Shah Rukh Khan as his Pathaan has surpassed too many box office records already. As of now, the film is on its way to entering the 500 crore club in India and 1000 crore club across the globe. While these two feats are to be unleashed very soon, the magnum opus has already made its place higher in Khan’s biggest successes in terms of footfalls.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It also has a special cameo of Salman Khan. Released on 25th January, the film has completed 20 days in theatres and throughout the journey, we have seen several previous records getting beaten in a blink of an eye.

Now speaking about the latest achievement, Pathaan has become Shah Rukh Khan’s 4th biggest film in terms of footfalls in India. As per the report in Box Office Worldwide, the Siddharth Anand directorial has fetched footfalls of 3.01 crores so far, including 2.85 crores for the Hindi version alone. It has crossed Karan Arjun (3 crores) and Dil Toh Paagal Hai (2.95 crores).

Above Pathaan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (3.12 crores), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (3.57 crores) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (4.8 crores) hold 3rd, 2nd and 1st spot respectively.

Meanwhile, speaking about the collections in 19 days, Pathaan has earned a whopping 489.05 crores nett at the Indian box office (588 crores gross). In overseas, it has earned 358 crores gross. The total global collection stands at 946 crores gross.

