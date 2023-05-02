Superstar Salman Khan who is riding high on the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, never leaves a chance to paint headlines. He is known for his savage replies and sarcastic digs. The actor recently hosted the 68th Filmfare Awards, which were held in Mumbai. Interestingly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi bagged maximum awards. However, the audience felt the star-studded night turned out slightly sour for one of the winners. Composer Ankit Balhara, who took away the award for the Best Background Score for the film, was mocked by Salman on the stage for expressing his emotions for his mother, and it didn’t go well with netizens. Scroll below to read the details!

Ankit and his brother Sanchit Balhara, who was also his creative partner, won the Filmfare award for Gangubai’s phenomenal background score. Interestingly, they were also the composers behind Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s music. After Ankit received the award, he was stopped by Salman as he wanted to indulge in some funny banter, however, his jokes were not well–received, and many found him utterly rude.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salman Khan, who hosted the 68th Filmfare Awards along with Maniesh Paul, is receiving a lot of backlash for his insensitive way of cracking jokes with composer Ankit Balhara. The clip from the award night is going viral, where the actor can be seen making fun of Ankit. Recently, it was shared by an Instagram page, being_amerSalmanic. In the clip, Salman asks Ankit, “Did you work in Koi Mill Gya?” As the composer smiled, he said, “ Ro do Ro do. Humko toh koi chahiye jo yaha aa kar roye.” Ankit thanked him and told him that he wants to say something for his mother.

The composer sang a Mohammad Rafi song, and while he was singing, Salman Khan interrupted him with fake crying and hugged him, and then, he accosted him off the stage, that many found rude. The viral video grabbed a lot of eyeballs, and many called out the actor in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “I am a big fan of Salman sir par idhar aapne galat kiya.”

“He is such an idiot. He has no respect. Buddha ho gya par akal nhi aayi.”

“This is so insensitive! He is dedicating the song to his mom and you people aren’t letting him complete his song.”

“Har kisi ka mazak udana jaroori hai.”

“Bas itna ego hi insaan ko le kar doobta hai.”

However, many also came out in support of Salman Khan’s support and said that it was just meant for entertainment.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by being_amer_salmaniac (@being_amer_salmaniac)

What are your thoughts on this viral video of Salman Khan? Do you think he acted rude, let us know in the comment section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Govinda Recalled Shakti Kapoor Came Out Of A Room Nak*d & Drunk, “Waqayi Me Dekha Toh Pant Bhi Nhi Hai Saath Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News