A relatively lesser-known and low-profile animated survival adventure drama movie came out last year, and the film won the prestigious Academy Award in the Best Animated Feature category. We are talking about the movie Flow. In case you still haven’t watched it, we have a fantastic update. You can now watch the film on a popular streaming platform. Check out the details below.

Flow – When & Where to Watch On OTT

The Oscar-winning animated feature film is streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform from April 25, 2025. So, you can watch it right now on Prime Video, and that too rent-free.

Flow – Plot & Runtime

With a runtime of 85 minutes, the animated movie Flow narrates the story of a courageous cat whose home is destroyed by a massive flood. She teams up with other animals, such as a bird, a dog, and a lemur, and they get together on a boat as they desperately search for a safe place to stay. But they must set aside their differences to survive the harsh environment. The film has been directed by Latvian filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis.

An Interesting Fact About Flow

An interesting thing about Flow is that there is not even a single dialogue in the film. So, there are no language barriers in this universally themed movie.

Flow Critics and Audience Feedback

Flow has received an incredibly high critics’ score of 97% on the reviews aggregation portal Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, the movie has a user rating of 7.9/10. The critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “Thanks to its innovative animation and mature themes, going with this Flow proves irresistible.” So, both critics and viewers have given the film a big thumbs up.

Besides winning an Oscar, Flow also bagged another prestigious award – the Golden Globe for the Best Animated Feature Film, in addition to winning several other critics’ awards. Moreover, it was also nominated in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars, but couldn’t win it (the political biographical drama I’m Still Here from Brazil won it).

Flow Trailer

You can watch the Academy Award-winning movie’s trailer below.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Gets Early India Release Ahead Of Global Launch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News