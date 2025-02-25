Flow has been making waves with its storytelling, visual appeal, and rave reviews since its release in May 2024. The animated film is directed by Gints Zilbalodis and co-written by Zilbalodis and Matīss Kaža.

This animated film follows a cat, dog, capybara, and ring-tailed lemur, and features no dialogue. These creatures try to survive in a world sans humans as the water level continues to rise around them. The film also shows a secretarybird, a dog, and a whale. Flow premiered on May 22, 2024, in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. It was then released in Latvia in August 2024.

The entire movie is made on the open-source and free software Blender. The inspiration for Flow comes from Zilbalodis’ previous short film Aqua which also features a cat. Zilbalodis began working on Flow in 2019 and it took him and his team five and a half years to complete the production. Except for the capybara, all other animal sounds in the film are taken from real animal sounds. The sound of a baby camel is used for the capybara as the original capybara sound was deemed unpleasant by the filmmakers.

When is Flow releasing in India?

PVR Inox Pictures took to their social media handles to reveal the release date of Flow in India. The movie, which was still running in the Latvian theatres as of February 12, will soon meet Indian audiences. Flow is set to be released on February 28, 2025, across India.

After the Indian premiere, Flow will be distributed across Australia in March 2025 by Madman Entertainment.

Awards won by Flow

Flow won the Best Animated Feature award at the Golden Globes Awards held in January 2025. Its Golden Globe award was kept in the Latvian National Museum of Art for a week. The film beat James Cameron’s collection of the Avatar franchise at the Latvian box office and emerged as the highest-grossing film in the history of the Latvian cinema.

Flow has received two Academy Award nominations in the Best Animated Feature and Best International Feature categories. It is also the first Latvian film to receive an Academy Award nomination.

Flow was also nominated at the Critics Choice Awards and the British Academy Awards, along with nominations in various film festivals across Europe and North and South America.

