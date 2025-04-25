Tom Cruise fans in India have something to celebrate — Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is arriving in theatres earlier than expected. The upcoming action film, which marks the final chapter in Ethan Hunt’s long-running saga, will now be released in India six days ahead of its global schedule.

Originally slated for a later debut, the change comes after strong buzz and growing anticipation around the film. The early release gives Indian audiences a head start on the franchise’s final mission.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning brings back Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt alongside a stacked ensemble cast that includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, and others.

The film will be released in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

With this being the supposed final chapter in the Mission: Impossible series, expectations are high for an action-packed and emotional conclusion to Ethan Hunt’s journey.

