After making waves as the enigmatic Officer Cartwright in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Jason Shah is swiftly moving forward in his career, with thrilling new projects on the horizon. In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, the actor, who has made his mark in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industries, talks about his upcoming projects, the news of his participation in Bigg Boss Season 18 and more!

Fresh from the grand sets of the historical drama, Shah is diving headfirst into a series of exciting projects. Jason Shah revealed that he’s already begun shooting for his next film, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, slated for an October release. But this is just the tip of the iceberg, as Jason hinted at three more upcoming projects, including two in the South Indian industry. While he kept details under wraps, his excitement hints at some major surprises in store for his fans.

Amid his career highs, Jason took the opportunity to set the record straight on some persistent rumours. Addressing the buzz about his participation in Bigg Boss 18, Jason was clear, “These are all rumours.” Fans who were hoping to see him in the drama-filled reality show will have to wait a bit longer—or perhaps look elsewhere.

Jason also clarified previous statements regarding a “big spiritual change” in his life, which some speculated was linked to his breakup with Anusha Dandekar. “This had nothing to do with any breakups in my past,” Jason asserted, dispelling the notion that his spiritual journey was a byproduct of heartache. “It’s about seeking something deeper in life. This spiritual journey has helped me focus on my goals and maintain peace and patience.” His comments suggest a broader personal evolution that goes beyond relationships, reflecting a deeper search for inner growth and fulfilment.

Reflecting on his early struggles in the film industry, Jason shared candid insights into how those challenging days shaped him. “The struggle is what makes us stronger,” he said. “It teaches us how to conduct ourselves in a professional manner and helps you to say no when necessary.” His words resonate with the wisdom gained from navigating the often turbulent waters of showbiz.

Looking ahead, Jason has set his sights on tackling an action-packed role that will push his limits. “I always wanted to do an out-and-out action film,” he confessed. Yet, he’s also eager to explore characters that will challenge him and elevate his craft to the next level.

Though he remains tight-lipped about the specifics of his upcoming projects, Jason Shah’s fans have much to look forward to. Stay tuned because the Heeramandi star is just getting started.

