Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 16 years since its first episode aired on TV, and the entire team recalled their memories while talking to the media. It’s a special show for each member as it has given them unprecedented fame and good enough fortune over the years. Amit Bhatt is one such actor who has made a lot of wealth from the show and is still associated with it. Can you guess how much salary he gets paid for each episode? Let’s find it out below!

Bhatt has been associated with the show since its beginning, so it’s a special journey for him that has now spanned over 16 years. For those who don’t know, Bhatt became a part of TMKOC in episode 6, and right from his first episode, the audience liked his portrayal. Over the years, his Champaklal has become one of the most iconic characters in the history of Indian television.

Amit Bhatt and his character of Champaklal are among the major pillars of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, so it’s obvious that he enjoys a hefty paycheck from the makers. Even though the exact number is not revealed, the actor reportedly gets paid around 70,000 rupees as his salary for each episode. This figure is said to be his updated remuneration in 2024.

With this salary, Amit Bhatt becomes the third highest-paid actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Dilip Joshi and Mandar Chandwadkar. There’s not much difference between Bhatt and Chandwadkar’s paycheck as the latter earns 80,000 rupees for each episode. However, if we compare Bhatt’s and Dilip Joshi’s pay, there’s a huge difference.

Reportedly, Dilip Joshi is the highest-paid actor in the show, with a salary of 1.50 lakh for each episode. If compared with Amit Bhatt’s 70,000 rupees salary, there’s a massive difference of 53.33%.

In other news, Kush Shah recently quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to pursue further studies. He has been replaced by Dharmit Turakhiya as Goli in the show. Recently, during an interaction with a media portal, Dharmit shared that he’s not nervous about filling in Kush’s shoes and will try to give his own version of Goli to fans.

