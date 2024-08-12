The Family Man To Heeramandi: 5 Most Expensive Indian OTT Shows

OTT platforms have revolutionized Indian television. Moving away from saas-bahu dramas, storytellers have shifted to engaging and interesting content, which works well on the web. And once the creators have faith in their story, they do not shy away from investing money and effort into it.

Over the years, we have seen some web shows with exorbitant budgets that provide the audience with the best visual experience. The production costs of these series have even surpassed those of some high-budget films. Let’s take a look at five of the most expensive shows on OTT, produced in India:

5. The Family Man

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer hit spy thriller The Family Man was made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., the show premiered on Prime Video in 2019 and achieved wide critical acclaim, as well as excellent viewership numbers. The series stars Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works in a secret cell of the National Intelligence Agency and tries to balance his personal life as a husband and father with his professional life as a spy. The show also stars Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, and Sunny Hinduja in pivotal roles. The series’ premise, action sequences, and stellar ensemble cast make it an expensive project.

4. Made in Heaven

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Another successful series on Prime Video, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Made in Heaven, reportedly had a budget of Rs. 100 crore. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala as Tara Khanna and Arjun Mathur as Karan Mehra, the series focuses on the lives of two wedding planners who face struggles in their own love lives. Every episode features a new wedding, with Tara and Karan facing different challenges in organizing the event. Also starring Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mona Singh, and Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Made in Heaven delivers important messages to society against the backdrop of big-fat Indian weddings. With lavish sets and costumes, the show exudes a grandeur like no other, making it a costly affair. Add to that the cameos of stars like Neena Gupta, Pulkit Samrat, Rasika Dugal, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, and Dia Mirza, which further inflate the budget of the show.

3. Sacred Games

Where to Watch: Netflix

The first Indian original series on Netflix, Sacred Games changed the game for OTT shows when it was released in 2018. With star power and a gripping storyline, the series had a canvas no less than a film. While the inaugural season of the show cost Rs. 40 crore, the producers decided to go all out in the second season, increasing the budget to a whopping Rs. 100 crore. Sacred Games stars Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh, a troubled police officer who receives a mysterious call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, leading him to uncover a web of crime, corruption, and politics. The series delves into Sartaj’s investigation and Gaitonde’s rise as a powerful criminal, revealing secrets about the city’s dark underbelly. Created by Vikramaditya Motwane, the show also stars Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Kubra Sait, Jatin Sarna, and Neeraj Kabi.

2. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Ajay Devgn ventured into the web series space with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness in 2022. Made on a staggering budget of around Rs. 200 crore, the psychological crime thriller was the costliest web show at the time of its release. The series stars Ajay Devgn as DCP Rudraveer Singh, a brilliant but troubled police officer who solves tough criminal cases, each more twisted than the one before. As he digs deeper into the minds of dangerous criminals, his personal life starts to fall apart, showcasing his struggles. A remake of the British series Luther, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness also features Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, and Ashwini Kalsekar in main roles.

1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Where to Watch: Netflix

The moment it was announced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be creating a series for Netflix, everyone expected it to be grand and larger-than-life. However, nobody anticipated that Netflix would spend around Rs. 200 crore on this magnum opus. With its magnificent sets, opulent costumes, and stunning cast members, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar became the costliest Indian web series. Starring the likes of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badusha, the period drama revolves around the lives of courtesans in the red-light district of Heera Mandi. Set in pre-independence Lahore, it focuses on their involvement in the freedom struggle. The massive budget of the series was well utilized, as the show was recognized internationally for being a visual spectacle.

