The Great Indian Kapil Show, on its seventh episode of season 2, welcomed the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, director Anees Bazmee, lead actor Kartik Aaryan, and the Manjulikas Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. However, the episode, despite such a vibrant cast of a horror comedy, never took off!

The entire episode, despite some great innovations for characters like Krushna Abhishek’s Wallahdin (brother of Aladin) and Kiku Sharda’s Jinn, fell flat for lack of punches. In fact, even guests as engaging as Kartik and Vidya could not have saved this disaster.

In fact, I am still figuring out whatever happened in this episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show since it was so random and haphazard that there was no trajectory or graph that could point out that the show started losing it at this instant. It was all over the place.

The episode started with Vidya Balan‘s giggle and Rajpal Yadav’s entry, but it straight nosedived into a zone that was only horror-slaughtering comedy at its worst. Sunil Grover’s arrival as Dafli was the only hope, but there was no writing and only acting made it another dull gig to present.

Despite so many guests on a chat show, there were no conversations, no anecdotes, no interaction and only staged act which everyone including the guests had to bear. The randomest thing happened with the entry of Kapil Sharma, Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan, played by Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

Overall it was one the weakest episodes on the entire two seasons that had the maximum chance to shine the brightest. Especially when Kartik Aaryan and his mom had already made a spectacular episode last season, and Vidya Balan’s Instagram is a goldmine for comedy lovers, with the actress just acing her comic timing with every single reel she posts.

But too many cooks spoil the broth, probably, and this was a cold broth with slaughtered chunks of comedy spilling all over!

