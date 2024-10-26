Bigg Boss 18: Vivian DSena VS Avinash Mishra's Score Card: Earning 71K Per Day & 300% Higher Net Worth

Bigg Boss 18 this season has not been able to live up to the expectations but still there are some contestants who are leading the show, in fact carrying it one their shoulders on the week days. Vivian DSena has clearly become the ‘Laadla’ of the house, Bigg Boss and the audiences as well. Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra is the new Asim Riaz, whom people are loving to hate!

Vivian DSena VS Avinash Mishra – Career

While Vivian has been one of the most loved leading actors of the Indian television in the last decade leading shows like Madhubala, Shakti, Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani, Sirf Tum and more, Avinash Mishra is TV’s new heartthrob who was first noticed widely when he replaced the existing actor Ritvik Arora in Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke as Kunal!

Vivian DSena’s Fee For Bigg Boss 18

Vivian is said to be one of the highest-paid contestants on Bigg Boss 18, and his paycheck for the show is speculated to be somewhere around 5 lakh per week! This means that the actor is earning around 70K per day for the show!

Avinash Mishra’s Paycheck

While Avinash’s paycheck for the reality show is yet not known, the actor was charging 60 – 65K per day for his last TV show. However, he might not be paid the same as Bigg Boss, and his earnings from BB 18 might lie somewhere in the range of 1.5 – 2 lakh per week!

Vivian DSena VS Avinash Mishra Net Worth

Vivian enjoys a net worth of around 20 crore; meanwhile, Avinash, according to various sources, owns massive assets worth 5 – 6 crore. The Madhubala actor enjoys 300% higher net worth than the Titlie actor.

Vivian Dsena VS Avinash Mishra Insta Battle!

The only area where Avinash surpasses Vivian is the Insta game. The Titlie actor seems to have a good following of a whopping 1.3 million on Instagram. Meanwhile, Vivian DSena has a following of 1 million on Instagram, but the actor might soon surpass Avinash’s number, considering his lovable personality on the show!

For more such battles and scorecards related to Bigg Boss 18, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma’s Net Worth 1.2 Times Higher Than Salman Khan’s Total Paycheck For Bigg Boss 18 – Earning Only 33% Less Per Day Than Bhai!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News