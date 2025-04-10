Thala Ajith Kumar is back on the big screens with Good Bad Ugly, which created quite the buzz before its release. Thala fans always celebrate whenever his movies are out, and this is no exception. This latest release is more interesting because of its mass appeal, as it is an action comedy with Kumar as a gangster. The netizens have given it a thumbs up. Scroll below for the deets.

The film features an ensemble cast comprising Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Raghu Ram, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, and others. Adhik Ravichandran directed it.

Good Bad Ugly follows AK, a former crime boss, who surrenders to start a new life with his wife Ramya and son Vihaan. After his release, his violent past resurfaces, forcing him to fight off assassins. Ramya, fearing for their safety, asks him to stay away. When Vihaan is falsely arrested abroad for drug charges, AK uncovers a revenge plot by the Dark Wolves gang, led by twin brothers Johnny and Jammy.

Netizens’ reactions to Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly –

Lets Cinema wrote, “Adhik delivers a full-on fan frenzy entertainer, with a wild, Mad Max-style second half showcasing AK’s best looks ever. A true MASS BLOCKBUSTER!”

Prashanth Rangaswamy stated, “Ajith fans can celebrate this movie for a month! Family audience will have the time of their life in the second half! What a perfect balance between commercial and a fan movie !! Adichu thooka poguthu box officea!”

Film critic Vishal Menon said, “Felt like I watched the Greatest Hits Reels compilation made by a fan boy. But I won’t complain. #GoodBadUgly was loads of fun.”

Another fan, Suresh Balaji wrote, “This will be unforgettable movie in #AK sir career . #Ajithkumar fans are going to celebrate this movie forever. Best redemption ever.”

One user said, “After long years back, fully satisfied.”

Another fan said, “Yes of course it’s a fan boy Sambavam to All over #AjithKumar fans by @Adhikravi to satisfy fullfil max. As #ThalapathyVijay Anna Fan me, “Congratulations! Padam Paarungeh Semmaya Celebrate Pannungeh Nanba”

This is followed by one saying, “A mass-loaded fan feast with vintage #AjithKumar vibes, but weighed down by a thin plot. Mass Loaded. Ajith in Beast Mode. Vintage Swag. Electrifying Moments. Solid First Half. Stylish Production.”

Mohan J praising Arjun Das wrote, “#GoodBadUgly – #ArjunDas’s Character arc was… This is the Most Expressive and Fun role of his Career… He has ample amount of High moments in the film.. Special mention to his Twist and Vintage song Scenes… He has Done a Superb Job…”

HIFITALKIES 𝕏 writes, “exhilarating experience in theaters. Electrifying OMG Screen presence – AK @Adhikravi cooked a Pucca theatre Material, a benchmark for fanboy making. @gvprakash has delivered an extravaganza of MUSIC throughout the film. Epic references “thottu thottu pesum sultana” verithanama vibe for audience.”

Another user wrote, “Over the Top Mass Masala. Enjoyable if just looking for Magic no Logic. #Tamil cinema audience used to the genre of built-ups & retro connect will understand. BGM & Music Ok. Like its title, it’s Good Bad Ugly its a mixed dough.”

“#GoodBadUgly #AK64 Nice entertainment movie. I didn’t even watch the trailer, and it was a good gangster masala movie. All did their best.. For the past 4 years, I have never seen such crowd and fans enjoyed like Thiruvizha in #Arumuganeri Thangam Theatre #GodBlessYou,” wrote one netizen.

Mollywood Times writes, “#GoodBadUgly – A fan boy tribute to AK Out & Out Azhinjattam by #Ajithkumar after a long. Those references fights dialogues all superb. Pure treat for FANS.”

And, “BLOCKBUSTER ALERT! #GoodBadUgly is a HIT! The response is OVERWHELMING! BGM & music are add-ons to the magic! THANK YOU, fans!”

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan‘s Good Bad Ugly was released in the theatres on April 10.

