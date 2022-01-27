Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to its finale. The reality show which began airing in October, last year, will see its 15th winner. While the makers and audience is gearing up for the finale to air on the Weekend, finalists are leaving no stones unturned to give their fans a full dose of masala and entertainment. In the recent episode, we saw Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash getting into a verbal spat after the latter calls her ‘aunty’ for getting on Karan Kundrra’s back. It so happened when BB announced the last task of the season following which Shamita and Tejasswi had to give a refreshing massage to Kundrra.

Seeing Shamita’s actions, Tejasswi called her aunty and said, ‘Aunty, chadh gayi uspe.” Well, soon after seeing Teja call Shamita ‘aunty’ netizens got furious for her double standards so much so that they dug out an old video. In the throwback video, Tejasswi was seen getting offended on hearing ‘aunty’ word. In the video, she’s seen saying, “Main itni bhi badi nahi hoon. Aunty?’ I’ll be honest, maine aise react kiya hai. Maine bohot saari auntiyon ko, jo genuinely mujhse bohot badi hai, jinko main aunty hi bulaungi, unko bhi problem hui hai. A lot of people jo aunty wale age group mein hai, they don’t want to believe ki woh aunty wale age group mein hai.” But when Rithvik points out and says it’s not a derogatory word, Tejasswi gives it back to him says that women find it to be derogatory.

This old video was shared by a user on Twitter, who wrote alongside, “Logic: When someone knows the word is derogatory and still uses it then it shows her vile intentions. I rest my case. SHAMITA DESERVES BB VICTORY.” Watch the video below:

Logic: When someone knows the word is derogatory and still uses it then it shows her vile intentions. I rest my case. SHAMITA DESERVES BB VICTORY #ShamitaIsTheBoss #ShamitaShetty @justvoot @VootSelect @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/8xcJ35NMX3 — Anu Rawat 🌸 🌿 (@Anu_4782) January 25, 2022

Aunty word in itself is not wrong but the intention of the the speaker matters a lot. Agar samajh main nahi aaya toh check out the tweet. AUNTY WORD FOR TP is derogatory. Period

SHAMITA DESERVES BB VICTORY #ShamitaIsTheBoss @OrmaxMedia @justvoot @VootSelect https://t.co/epJPeVtCTI — Anu Rawat 🌸 🌿 (@Anu_4782) January 26, 2022

Recently, Bipasha Basu took to Twitter to Tweet in support of Shamita Shetty, while slamming Tejasswi Prakash. She called it shameful in her Tweet and wrote, “Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry..beyond pathetic! If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad.If you are insecure attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful.”

Thanking Bipasha for her kind and strong words, Shilpa re-tweeted the same and wrote, “A STRONG WOMAN Is someone who raises other women up instead of tearing them down. THANKYOU @bipsluvurself for always being strong and voicing what’s wrong.”

Meanwhile, the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15 will see Shehnaaz Gill’s heartwarming tribute to former BB winner and, TV actor and her close friend Sidharth Shukla. That apart, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik will also appear on the show to announce the winner.

Well, to be honest, we already can’t wait for the finale to go on air on the weekend. Can you?

