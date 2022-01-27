In today’s time, Television stars are no less than Bollywood stars as they enjoy a huge fan following along with making big bucks. The small screen actors even work extra hours compared to the big screen stars as they have pressure to be consistent with their characters as their shows are telecasted each day. TV stars like Nakuul Mehta, Sharad Malhotra, Shabir Ahluwalia, Vivian Dsena are very known faces while Dheeraj Dhoopar and Gaurav Khanna are comparatively new but they have already created their magic.

With their huge character demand among the audience, these daily soap stars command enormous remuneration and some of them might even surprise you. Here’s Gaurav Khanna and a list of telly stars who get paid a whopping amount.

Nakuul Mehta

The actor started working from a very young age and his breakthrough performance of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz made him a household name. Since then he has worked in some top shows and currently he’s playing the character of Ram Kapoor in Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2. As per the report by Bollywood Life, the actor who is a big name in the television industry charges around Rs 2 lakhs per episode which is even more than Gaurav Khanna’s worth.

Vivian Dsena

The actor kick-started his career with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasam Se and since then he has come a long way. He’s currently seen in Colors TV show Sirf Tum for which the actor is currently being applauded. For doing such great work, the actor charges almost Rs 1.5 Lakhs per episode.

Sharad Malhotra

The actor doesn’t really need any introduction as his contribution to the television industry has been praiseworthy. With a majority of the hit shows all these years he never failed to impress his fans and after his appearance in Naagin 5, the actors’ demand has gone up as he now charges close to Rs 1.5 to 1.7 lakh per day.

Shabir Ahluwalia

The actor has been working in the television industry for over a decade and in all these years he has worked on some memorable shows. As per reports, he used to charge around 75K per day for Kumkum Bhagya, now that his character has grown and the show has become massive in 5 years the actor now gets somewhere between Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh per day.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The handsome hunk of the small screen has been grabbing headlines since he entered the entertainment industry. Starting his career as a model the actor is currently playing the lead in Kundali Bhagya for which he reportedly charges Rs 2 lakhs per episode and looking at all the appreciation he’s receiving for the portrayal of Karan Luthra it is safe to say he’s worth every penny.

Gaurav Khanna

Although Gaurav Khanna has worked in a few shows in the past but his character Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa has made him a household name. For playing such an interesting character in the Rupali Ganguly starrer the actor gets paid Rs 1.5 Lakhs.

