Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been the epitome of inspiration to not only his millions of fans but also to the members of the Bollywood industry. The actor has worked tediously from scratch to earn his fame worldwide.

Every little move by Big B has never failed to flash on the headlines. Well, the latest scoop on the megastar is here and it’s related to one of the luxurious bungalows that he owns. Read on to know everything!

Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan is now making headlines for selling his bungalow which is in South Delhi’s Gulmohar Park. According to a report in Economic Times, the megastar sold his bungalow which was named Sopaan, for a whopping amount of Rs 23 crore. For the unversed, the property was earlier registered in the name of Bachchan’s mother Teji Bachchan and is a 418.05 square meter, double-storied property.

The reports also claim that Amitabh Bachchan’s Sopaan property has been purchased by a businessman named, Avni Bader, who is the CEO of Nezone group of companies. The reports also claim that the new owner of the property and the Bachchan’s are close to each other.

During a chat with Economic Times, Avni Bader opened up on purchasing Big B’s property and his plans to demolish it. He said, “It’s an old construction, so will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and we looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset”.

Meanwhile, it is said that the Sopaan was Bachchan’s first property, in which Amitabh’s parents used to reside. As per a few reports, Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai used to hold poetry sessions in the bungalow till 1980.

On a professional note, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to be seen in his upcoming film Jhund.

