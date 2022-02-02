Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film ‘Jhund’ is all set to hit the theatres on March 4.

‘Jhund’ is a sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. It also features Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team.

Amitabh Bachchan’s movie is directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Previously, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in connection with the Panama papers leak case for allegedly violating FEMA.

A top ED official confirmed that she was summoned to join the probe by Monday.

“We summoned her for December 20. As of now we haven’t got any reply from her side. The summon was sent to her Mumbai residence,” said an ED official.

If she doesn’t join the probe, the ED will think of further legal action. They might seek legal opinion from the experts to decide the future course of action, added the official.

It isn’t the first time that the actor has been summoned in the case.

She was summoned earlier on two occasions. However, she didn’t join the probe. Earlier on November 9, Aishwarya was summoned to record her testimony in the case.

The ED had lodged a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) after the Panama Papers showed how companies were set up in offshore islands to avoid taxes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others are named in the case.

