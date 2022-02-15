Even though Badhaai Do is not really a quintessential romantic tale and moreover there is no national holiday either on Valentine’s Day, the film benefitted well and ended up scoring 1.85 crores. One just hopes though that it was more a case of the content been appreciated by the youth rather than the special day coming into play since that would mean a longer run for the film.

The trend so far is good as even if one compares Monday with Sunday collections (3.45 crores), it is more than 50% hold, which is impressive. As for comparison with Friday (1.65 crores) then the collections are even better and that sets the stage for decent weekdays ahead. So far, the film has collected 9.67 crores and ideally 13 crores should be crossed before the close of first week.

There is an open week ahead for the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer which means a 20 crores lifetime is a given. Anything more that it manages to get post that would be an added advantage for Badhaai Do which has managed to bring at least some sort of excitement back at the box office.

