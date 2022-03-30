Ryan Reynolds is easily one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but now the actor has also held a tight grip on Netflix. With the massive success of his recent release, The Adam Project, the Canadian actor has set a new bar for movies on the streaming giant.

While talking about Ryan, the actor is creating quite a buzz due to his upcoming Deadpool 3. Recently, fans speculated that one of his social media posts was a hint toward the return of a character in his MCU debut. The actor teased the comeback of Leslie Uggams, aka Blind Al.

As fans anticipate the release of Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds is making the news for breaking a huge record on Netflix. With the release of The Adam Project, the actor now has three movies on the streaming giant’s all-time Top 10. The success is measured by the hours viewed in a title’s first 28 days on the service. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Shawn Levy directorial currently sits at number 7 on the all-time list with 209.7 million hours viewed.

The other two Ryan Reynolds films that reign in Netflix’s all-time Top 10 include Red Notice, where he stars alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. This film remains the streaming service’s biggest debut, garnering 364 million hours in its first 28 days. The third Ryan film is Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, which saw 205.5 million hours viewed in its opening frame.

While talking about the actor making history, Ryan recently hit the headlines for becoming the first-ever actor to be credited as the producer of a movie. As per the reports, the Free Guy star will be producing Deadpool 3.

Other than Ryan Reynolds, it’s only Sandra Bullock who has more than one entry in Netflix’s all-time Top 10, with two of her movies, Bird Box and The Unforgivable, on the list.

