Paul Rudd, sarcasm and unlimited laughter go hand in hand. Everything that he says in promotions has to bring that big smile to your face every single time. Apart from being one of the most adorable men put there in Hollywood, the Ant-Man fame was also voted the S*xiest Man Alive last in 2021. The Internet went crazy with the announcement and his fans were celebrating.

For the unversed, Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that has become his career-defining role. The actor with his charm and wit has enthralled fans over years. When he got the S*xiest Man Alive title last year, he himself wasn’t sure if he deserves it. Even his Julie Yaeger said she would give the title to Keanu Reeves instead.

But the fans were celebrating and even Paul Rudd’s Marvel movie co-star Michael Douglas wanted to celebrate but did a mistake instead. Read on to know everything you should about this hilarious update of the day.

As per We Got This Covered, Paul Rudd recalled how his Ant-Man co-star Michael Douglas sent the wishes to Paul Reiser instead of him. “For me to be in that thing makes as much sense as for you to be in that thing. I think there was a glitch…I think it was supposed to go to Paul Reiser. When that happened, I was working on Ant-Man, and Michael Douglas sent me an email, and it was like ‘Oh, boy,’ and it was this really lewd, hilarious email about me being the sexiest man alive. And it was graphic, and he said he sent it, and he got a reply saying, ‘Was this meant for me?’ And he sent it to Paul Reiser. I swear to God. He’s like, ‘I saw Paul R on my [phone].’”

A few weeks ago, he even spoke about how his wife, producer Julie Yaeger would have voted for another A-List actor. “No, she would have voted for Keanu Reeves,” he said, “Come on, he’s Keanu, I’d vote for him.” He added, “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

