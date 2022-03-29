With everyone sharing their take on the new viral subject, Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscars controversy, Bollywood’s controversial queen Kangana Ranaut also has something to say of her own.

Advertisement

The actress who has never stopped sharing what’s on her mind in front of the whole media, now has her eyes set on the Hollywood actor and his temperament. Read on to know what the actress now has to say about Will.

Advertisement

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut shared a meme of Will Smith which featured him in a collage. The first two pictures in the collage show Will performing prayers as per the Hindu rituals. The third picture in the meme shared by Kangana, showed him posing for a picture with spiritual leader Sadhguru, and the final picture in the meme showed him slapping fellow actor Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness.

Each of the pictures in the meme collage of Will Smith shared by Kangana, had a caption to it which read, “Pooja bhi karta hu, jaap bhi karta hu, kahi devta na ban jaau, isiliye faaltu jokes par haath saaf bhi karta hu (I pray, I chant hymns also. So that I don’t become a God, I also slap people on hearing useless jokes).” Kangana sharing her in take on the meme wrote, “Hence proved Will is Sanghi…woh bhi bigda hua like me (he is also rowdy like me).” She also added some fire emojis at the end.

For the unversed, Sanghi means someone who is a member of the Indian right-wing organisation RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and also is used to describe those who agree with their political ideology.

What are your thoughts on the Will Smith meme shared by Kangana Ranaut, did you find it funny? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Govinda Reportedly Slapped Filmmaker Neeraj Vora So Hard That His Spectacles Flew Away Stunning The Film’s Entire Crew

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube