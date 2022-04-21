Bollywood actress Malaika Arora made headlines earlier this month after she was injured in a car accident that took place near Khalapur Toll Naka while she was returning to Mumbai from Pune. She was immediately rushed to the nearby Apollo Hospital and spent some time there taking the treatment.

Now, weeks after the unfortunate car accident, she has returned home and resumed work. The model-actress who is taking steps toward recovery and healing has now opened up about the freak accident. She said that she can not completely forget the accident.

Talking to Mid-day, Malaika Arora revealed that even though she is physically recovering flashes of the accident continue to haunt her to this day. The actress said, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it.”

Munni Badnaam Hui actress also recalled the immediate aftermath of the incident, wherein she wasn’t sure if she was alive or dead. Recalling it, she said, “I was in shock. [On collision], my head was hurting, and all I wanted to know was whether I was alive or not. There was too much blood, too much commotion to understand what was happening. I felt an immense jolt, and the rest was a blur till I reached the hospital.”

Malaika Arora earlier this week shared a picture from the set revealing to her fans that she has resumed work after two weeks of bed rest. She admitted she “was exhausted on the first day of the shoot” though. She wrote, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels – be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal, and the amazing hospital staff.”

Malaika and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor recently attended Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding reception.

