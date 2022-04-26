Prashanth Neel, who make a grand entry into the pan-India scenario with his magnum opus ‘KGF-2’, celebrated the huge success of the movie along with his hero Yash and producer Vijay.

It is reported that the makers celebrated the glorious success of their magnum opus ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ with a very private party, with only a few teammates, gathered to cut the cake.

The pictures of Prashanth Neel, hero Yash, and Hombale Films producer Vijay, celebrating the unanimous success of the movie, have been shared with the media. ‘KGF. This is only the beginning’ was engraved on the cake.

The film has already grossed Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, with net revenues in Bollywood alone totaling Rs 300 crore.

Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Eswari Rao, Raveena Tando, Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, and others play significant roles in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which is directed by Prashanth Neel.

In the most recent turn of events, the makers have now brought out ‘The Monster Song’ from the album.

The song holds a special place for the makers and fans as it is a mix of 6 languages. Sung by Adithi Sagar and Ravi Basrur the song will add a sound to the real monster avatar of Rocky Bhai.

From the high octane performance of ‘Rocky Bhai’ a.k.a. ‘Rocking Star’ Yash to the mind-blowing songs ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has come as a full package of a mass entertainer for the audience. The release of a new ‘The Monster Song’ from the album is bringing out the daredevil monster vibe.

