Kannada superstar Yash is a sensation all over the country now. His latest release KGF: Chapter 2 has created quite a storm at the box office. The film is breaking all the records at the box office across the country. The superstar’s performance in the film is widely appreciated.

In Prashanth Neel directorial the Rocking star was seen taking on the mighty Sanjay Dutt. To become the action star, the actor worked hard to get into the perfect physique. So how did he get the amazingly fit physique for the role? Let’s find out.

KGF star Yash’s diet plan.

As reported by healthyogi.com, the Kannada star is addicted to a strict diet plan. His breakfast includes heavy carbs. Yash has a big bowl of nutmeg with nuts, five slices of brown bread, and eight egg white parts with vegetables. His diet also includes fruits like little watermelon or papaya.

Ahead of lunch, at 11 am, the KGF star consumes protein shakes and fruits. It is reported that he loves seafood and includes fish in his daily diet for his protein intake. In the evening, he eats four slices of brown bread and four bananas before heading to the gym. As for dinner, he likes to keep his diet light but full of protein.

KGF star Yash’s workout plan.

The superstar follows a strict routine which includes the star starting his day super early at 6 am. As per the Zoom TV report, he starts with an hour of cardio and then goes for weight training. He trains like a beast with different exercises and abs workouts for at least an hour. His exercising routine involves 30-minute power training, such as push-ups, pull-ups and rigorous training on an empty stomach. He then follows up with another round of cardio sessions.

Reportedly, Rocking star Yash workout twice a day. His evening workout involved heavy weight training and does not take any breaks.

