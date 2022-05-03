Heropanti 2 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Looking at the pre-release buzz, one expected this Tiger Shroff starrer to become the first choice of the audience. It opened up on a great note but unfortunately, that was it. Now, as it enters the weekdays, there’s sadly nothing heroic left about the Ahmed Khan directorial at the ticket windows. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

During its release, this film starring Tara Sutaria as the leading lady, witnessed its clash with Runway 34. But the unfavourable reviews and negative word-of-mouth made it crash in no time. With its total collections of 17.50 crores* in its opening weekend, there’s fear that theatre owners may already think about replacing the screens with some better choice.

Advertisement

There’s tough competition from KGF Chapter 2 and now Runway 34, which is gradually benefiting from the Heropanti 2 fall. But it was far from expectations that the Tiger Shroff led film will literally crash at the box office.

As per the early trends flowing in, the action drama has collected only in the range of about 1-1.50 crores* on its first Monday. And with that, the overall earnings would now stand around 18.50-19 crores*.

Heropanti 2 has turned out to be a disappointment that no one saw coming. But the only option is now to move on to upcoming releases and expect better.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Runway 34 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Witnesses The Expected Fall, Only To Pick Up Tomorrow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube