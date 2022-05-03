KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 19 Early Trends (Hindi): Yash and his storm continue to be unbeatable at the box office. One would have enjoyed witnessing the situation had the latest releases been worthy enough but that clearly didn’t turn out to be the case. Owing to all the luck and hard work, the Prashanth Neel directorial continues to mint in its third week.

In terms of Hindi film releases, it was Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 that began on a good note. However, it turned out to be a disappointment and eventually, a box office dud. On the other hand, Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn continues to grow but isn’t even close to being a competition to KGF 2.

After completion of two weeks at the box office, KGF Chapter 2 has minted a total sum of 369.51 crores. The film entered its third week today and it was yet another winner shot. Obviously, the pace has slowed down but the massive collections are proof that an early saturation is inevitable.

As per the early trends flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 has made a total collection of around 3.5-4.5 crores. That surely are some really good collections given the phase of its lifetime that it currently is at. Moreover, it is even better than Monday numbers of other latest releases, i.e, Heropanti and Runway 34.

On Day 19, the Prashanth Neel creation will stand somewhere in the range of 373.01-374.01 crores.

Just like it was a treat to watch Yash, Sanjay Dutt and the cast in the movie, one could literally grab a tub of popcorn to witness the box office journey of the second instalment of KGF. Now, the real Eid celebration tomorrow only calls for a bigger and better day. Also, the fact that it is a pandemic era, only makes it more unbelievable.

