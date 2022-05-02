Heropanti 2 Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): It’s probably the first time that the falling of ninepins in a game calls for a doomsday rather than celebrations! Tiger Shroff starrer is struggling to find an audience in the theatres amidst the negative word of mouth and constant competition from Runway 34 and KGF Chapter 2. Scroll below for details on its first Sunday.

Heropanti 2 had witnessed an opening collection of 7 crores*. It was Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 that was in a scary situation as the numbers were literally half with only 3.5 crores* coming in. But the negative word of mouth for Ahmed Khan directorial has made the film fall at the same level on its 3rd day.

Till its Day 2, Heropanti 2 had raked in around 12.50 crores*. One expected the film to witness at least a considerable jump on Sunday. But unfortunately, the film further suffered a fall. As per the early trends flowing in, Tiger Shroff starrer has brought in only about 3.5-4.5 crores today.

It indeed is a worrisome scenario as Heropanti 2 is clearly far from being the first choice of cine-goers. The Tiger Shroff pull at the ticket windows may be strong but Ahmed Khan has surely missed the mark by a long distance.

Albeit, the total collections after the first weekend of Heropanti 2 will now stand at 16-17 crores. One can only hope for the Eid holiday to bring in some good news but given the current scenario, it seems the ship is sinking.

Runway 34, on the other hand, is growing way better than this action film. But ultimately, KGF Chapter 2 is dominating major screens.

