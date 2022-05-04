Starring Yash, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has still a lot left in its fuel tank and more numbers are coming in at the box office. As expected, it jumped tremendously on the Eid holiday, getting a step closer to the prestigious 400 crore club.

If not Salman Khan, last week’s Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 were expected to enjoy the benefits of Eid. However, things have turned out to be surprising as 19 days old film has done wonders by attracting maximum footfalls on a respective day,

As per early trends flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) made a huge collection of 8-10 crores on day 20 i.e. third Tuesday. It’s a big jump when compared to day 19’s 3.75 crores. It has clearly remained the first choice of moviegoers. The grand box office total now stands at 381.33-383.33 crores.

In a couple of days, KGF 2 (Hindi) will surpass Dangal (387.39 crores) and is inching closer to the 400 crore club.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.

