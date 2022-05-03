Heropanti 2 has a very low Monday as 1.50 crores* came in. This isn’t what one expected from the film ever and even after the opening day was 7 crores*, a fall like this was never on the cards. It seems like audiences didn’t even give the film a chance and as a result, the footfalls were just not there.

An action film typically finds an audience in some sectors at least, even if the reviews are not favourable and critical appreciation is missing. This has happened earlier too with many films belonging to this genre that have found their bearings in the B and C centres at least. However, that’s not really happening with Heropanti 2 which has been surprisingly sidelined.

There is still one more day when the collections would be closely observed and that’s today. With the national holiday of Eid coming into play, one now just waits to see the best numbers that come in now.

Not that it would result in an absolute turnaround of the fortunes for Heropanti 2 but at least it would add to the overall collections of the film that currently stand at 19 crores*.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

