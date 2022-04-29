South Indian films have lately been on a roll as several movies from Telugu and Kannada industries have taken up the pan-India approach, bringing in massive numbers at the box office. The Malayalam industry, on the other hand, is leaving a deep impact with its promising content but they have not yet produced a pan-India movie. Fans of Malayalam cinema were recently treated with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Jana Gana Mana and looks like the BO numbers will rise eventually.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie is an action-thriller which hit the theatres this Thursday, following Kerala’s one-day early release trend to suit the Middle-Eastern market. The movie stars Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, who were previously seen sharing screen space in hits like Driving Licence. The film has been directed by Dijo Jose Antony and narrates the story of an advocate and a police officer.

Advertisement

According to trade reports, Jana Gana Mana box office numbers witnessed a hike after the first show. The movie was made around ₹2 crores in Kerala alone on the first, which is a decent figure, to begin with. The first show tickets were reportedly only partially full but once the movie reviews started surfacing on social media, more occupancy was spotted.

The word-of-mouth phenomenon seems to have played a huge role in Jana Gana Mana collections so far and if that is the case then further rise can be expected in the upcoming weeks.

In terms of worldwide collections, Jana Gana Mana has made ₹2.7 crores and it is yet to be seen how well the BO numbers shape up overseas.

The intriguing trailer and teaser of Jana Gana Mana seems to have played a key role in creating some hype around the movie but it was still relatively low since there is a lot of completion at the moment.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Box Office updates

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 14 (All Languages): Scores Another Double-Digit Score, To Hit 700 Crore Mark Before 3rd Weekend Closes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube