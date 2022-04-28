KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash continues to enjoy its glorious run at the box office. No new releases have been able to withstand the storm as the epic entertainer is grabbing maximum footfalls. Now, as per day 14’s report, the film has scored another double-digit day.

Advertisement

After crushing Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, KGF 2 made Shahid Kapoor‘s Jersey a complete washout. Practically there’s not even a single film which is affecting the footfalls of the Yash starrer. Though weekdays are witnessing some sort of drops, the total is managing to stay in double-digits.

Advertisement

As per trade reports flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 made 13 crores* on day 14 i.e. second Wednesday, taking the grand Indian net total to a huge 669 crores* (all languages). Today marks the end of the second week and another 10 crore+ day is expected, pushing the collection up to 679 crores*. During the third weekend, the film will show a healthy jump and before the closure of the weekend, the 700 crore mark will be crossed.

Speaking of the Hindi version alone, KGF 2 has made 336.88 crores till now and will hit the 350 mark during the weekend. As of now, the 400 crore mark is a possibility but a lot of things depend on how Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn‘s Runway 34 perform.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 released on 14th April 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office updates.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 14 Early Trends: No Stopping For Yash’s Rocky Bhai, Rules The BO Until Runway 34 & Heropanti 2 Arrive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube