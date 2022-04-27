Ajay Devgn's National Language Is Hindi Comments Leads To #StopHindiImposition – Deets Inside
Ajay Devgn’s National Language Is Hindi Comments Leads To #StopHindiImposition(Pic Credit: Facebook)

Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa have been trending all over the web for different reasons. It all began when the South star tweeted about Hindi films being dubbed Telugu and Tamil, but still not achieving its success. He went on to add in a Tweet that Hindi is no more a national language. However later, Ajay took to social media to reply to the actor while taking a dig at him.

Advertisement

Tagging Kichcha Sudeep, Ajay Devgn wrote, “KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई, आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं? हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी। जन गण मन । (@KicchaSudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

Advertisement

Little did he know that he will face backlash for his Tweet. Ever since Ajay Devgn tweeted this, he’s getting trolled for not getting the facts right. While a few corrected him saying Hindi is not our national language, others asked him to #StopHindiImposition.

A Troll wrote, “Alas! Another WhatsApp university graduate was spotted! Dude, your mother tongue is Punjabi. And Hindi is not India’s national language.” Former Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla replied to Ajay Devgn’s comment and said, “Zubaan is truly Kesari -when despite being born in a Punjabi family you say Mother Tongue is HINDI! Despite earning name, fame & money in Maharashtra you insult the Marathi Manoos by saying- National Language is HINDI! And you don’t correct your tweet! “Aata Majhi Satakli”

Netizens have also been trending a new hashtag #StopHindiImposition on social media. Using the same a user wrote, “Hindi is not the national language of India, Hindi is just an official language. The supporting language is English. India is a country where many nationalities live together. #StopHindiImposition”

A netizen even said, “It’s high time to educate this ‘PAN MASALA’ actor that HINDI is not a national language of India! Hindi is just another local language of few north indian states.”

Check out a few more Tweets below:

To put the topic to rest, Kichcha Sudeep lastly said, “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Twitter war. Do let us know!

Must Read: When Sonakshi Sinha Said “That’s A Bit Odd” On Being Questioned About Salman Khan Romancing A 21-Year-Old But Audience Not Accepting A Pairing Like Madhuri Dixit & Ishaan Khatter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out