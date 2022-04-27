Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa have been trending all over the web for different reasons. It all began when the South star tweeted about Hindi films being dubbed Telugu and Tamil, but still not achieving its success. He went on to add in a Tweet that Hindi is no more a national language. However later, Ajay took to social media to reply to the actor while taking a dig at him.

Tagging Kichcha Sudeep, Ajay Devgn wrote, “KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई, आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं? हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी। जन गण मन । (@KicchaSudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

Little did he know that he will face backlash for his Tweet. Ever since Ajay Devgn tweeted this, he’s getting trolled for not getting the facts right. While a few corrected him saying Hindi is not our national language, others asked him to #StopHindiImposition.

A Troll wrote, “Alas! Another WhatsApp university graduate was spotted! Dude, your mother tongue is Punjabi. And Hindi is not India’s national language.” Former Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla replied to Ajay Devgn’s comment and said, “Zubaan is truly Kesari -when despite being born in a Punjabi family you say Mother Tongue is HINDI! Despite earning name, fame & money in Maharashtra you insult the Marathi Manoos by saying- National Language is HINDI! And you don’t correct your tweet! “Aata Majhi Satakli”

Netizens have also been trending a new hashtag #StopHindiImposition on social media. Using the same a user wrote, “Hindi is not the national language of India, Hindi is just an official language. The supporting language is English. India is a country where many nationalities live together. #StopHindiImposition”

A netizen even said, “It’s high time to educate this ‘PAN MASALA’ actor that HINDI is not a national language of India! Hindi is just another local language of few north indian states.”

Check out a few more Tweets below:

#AjayDevgn isliye bollywood ki koi baat serious nhi lete.India ki koi national langauge nhi h.isko bolo eight schedule padhe . ar India ki 5 classical language h Sanskrit ,Odia,Tamil,Telugu, Kannada. ye 5 sbse old sbse rich grammatical language @ajaydevgn — Babita Tiwari (@1997ignorant) April 27, 2022

Despite pointing out to @ajaydevgn that HINDI is not our NATIONAL LANGUAGE, he has still not deleted his tweet. How is this not an insult to Mumbai /Maharashtra- where Mr Devgan made money, fame ? This is an insult to Marathi, the Marathi Manoos & other Indian languages. Terrible — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) April 27, 2022

Whenever people speak to you in Hindi in Bengaluru in the name of 'Hindi is the national language'

What you have to do 👇#stopHindiImposition #Kannada

Sharing it again pic.twitter.com/bgUTwCce3S — ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್ | Abhishek (@gundigre) April 27, 2022

What a degraded response it is. It is any movie makers choice to dub in any language of the world.y not in Hindi?. & wat is the point he trying here.If someone doesn't accept Hindi hegemony,supremacy as national language,shouldn't dub a movie to Hindi or wat? #stopHindiImposition https://t.co/lLHkKnTzw0 — ಸೋಮಶೇಕರ್ ಬಜ್ಜಣ್ಣ | Somashekhar Bajjanna (@SomBajju) April 27, 2022

No- Hindi is not our national language. @ajaydevgn Your ignorance is baffling. And it’s great that films like KGF Pushpa and RRR have done so well in the Hindi belt- art has no language barrier.

Please enjoy our films as much as we enjoy yours- #stopHindiImposition https://t.co/60F6AyFeW3 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) April 27, 2022

Hindi speakers are in around 16 states that means the implementation of hindi is not up to the mark

If marvel dubs their film in hindi means ask them to change their national language into hindi this is india every language has its own respect #KicchaSudeep𓃵 @ajaydevgn — Kalmesh Chigari 18 (@18Chigari) April 27, 2022

Fact is currently there is no national language of India.

We only have official languages. Shall we have Hindi as one or not is something that could be debatable though 🤨🙇‍♀️#NationalLanguage #AjayDevgn — KD👩‍💻💫 (@KDphile_) April 27, 2022

Why can’t our public figures be a bit socially responsible in expressing their thoughts, why everyone talks about divide, I think all of them need a course on coexistence hope they do little boasting and more work on ground #verydisappointed #AjayDevgn — shrawanti (@shrawss) April 27, 2022

To put the topic to rest, Kichcha Sudeep lastly said, “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Twitter war. Do let us know!

