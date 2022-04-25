Kichcha Sudeepa’s highly anticipated film ‘Vikrant Rona’ has been making huge waves of conversations before its release. Now that its teaser has been revealed, the audience and the reviewers around the globe are high on reverence for the same.The critics are confident that the film is expected to rule the biggest box office around the globe. Adding more to this, Bollywood biggie Ram Gopal Verma appreciated the film for the same.

Making a social media post, the Indian film director said “Had the good fortune to see some 3 D footage of @KicchaSudeep ‘s #VikrantRona directed by @anupsbhandari ..And I must say it’s looking NEXT LEVEL ..ABSOLUTELY MARVELLOUS …Can’t wait to see full film on July 28th”

The teaser of ‘Vikrant Rona’ opened up to gushy critiques from all across the world with most of the people hailing the filmmaker’s marvelous vision!

Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan world 3D film with Shalini Artss – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The pan world 3D film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

‘Vikrant Rona’ starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

