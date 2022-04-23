KGF Trivia: Did You Know The Cruel Villain Garuda In Yash Starrer Was Played By His Bodyguard?

KGF: Chapter 1 was a blockbuster in Bollywood cinema when it was released back in 2018. While the movie showed various characters like Rocky played by Yash, and Anand Ingalagi played by Anant Nag, did you know the character Garuda was played by Yash’s bodyguard?

For the unversed, KGF 1 revolves around the story of Rocky who is determined to fulfil his mother’s dying wishes of being rich. To fulling this wish, he starts his journey among thugs in Mumbai and ends up conquering KGF.

KGF: Chapter 1 brings in Yash’s Rocky to be one of the greatest heroes they had to set a challenge for the character to conquer. The role of Garuda, played by Ramchandra Raju, was the character according to the directors. who would be the ruthless villain of the story! Although the role was delivered perfectly, did you know the actor playing the role had no prior acting history?

Yes, you read it right! Ramchandra Raju, or Ram in short was Yash’s long-time associate and bodyguard. The two have known each other for years and had also wished on working together in the movie. Well, the wish did not take long to be fulfilled as director Prashanth Neel spotted Ram during the discussion of KGF: Chapter 1 and pitched him the role of Garuda. After saying yes to the idea, Ram practised in workshops and trained his body at the gym for about a year so that he could be in perfect shape for the role.

In one of his old interviews, Ram said, “I was thrilled to be a part of KGF 1. I did not expect the film and my role to be so powerful. It was only when the film released that I became aware of its success…that was when it hit me that KGF was indeed a megaproject.”

Since his performance in KGF Chapter 1, Ram has been offered many roles in various south movies including Karthi’s upcoming film, Sultan. The actor is also planning to appear in a movie alongside Jayam Ravi, and Arjun Sarja and also in Telugu movies.

