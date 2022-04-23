KGF Chapter 2 is currently on the buzz and the popularity of Yash has seen tremendous growth. His performance in the South actioner and the hard work of the makers are receiving appreciation. Within a few days of its release, the movie has already broken box office records. Reportedly the Rocking star has a net worth of 7 Million Dollars, let’s look at how the actor uses his hard-earned income.

Starting his career with regional television daily soap, the actor rose to fame after working in the Kannada film industry. His notable work includes Googly, Raja Huli, Gajakesari, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Masterpiece and Santhu Straight Forward. However, the actor gained pan India recognition after the release of Prashanth Neel’s directorial in 2018.

After the success of the KGF franchise, Yash is currently one of the highest-paid Kannada actors. As per ScoopWhoop, the south actors’ net worth is 7 Million Dollars and it has grown enormously. Scroll down below to know the expensive things he owns.

A Duplex In Bangalore

After KGF Chapter 1 received a splendid response, Yash moved to a duplex apartment with his family in one of the posh areas of Bangalore. The actor lives near Windsor Manor, in Prestige Golf Apartments, and as per reports, the massive house is worth Rs 6 Crore.

Luxurious Car Collection

The Kannada star owns a Mercedes Benz GLS, which is a 7-seater car and costs around Rs 88 Lakhs; he’s also the owner of a 5-seater sedan, Mercedes GLC 250D Coupe, which is worth Rs 70 Lakhs.

Apart from Mercs, the Rocking star Yash also owns an Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakhs, BMW 520D worth Rs 70 lakhs and Pajero Sports worth Rs 40 lakhs.

Brand Endorsements

Apart from being the highest-paid Kannada actor, he’s also an endorser of brands like Gucci Rush Perfume and Beardo, among others.

For promoting these big brands, the KGF Chapter 2 star Yash charges around ₹60 lakhs.

