Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which is one of the much-awaited films of the year, was released last week and took the box office by storm. It has emerged as the first film in history to collect Rs. 250 crore nett in a week. Now a shocking incident from Karnataka has come to light. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As per the latest report, an unidentified person shot a 27-year-old man twice at the Rajashree cinema house in Haveri, Karnataka. The shocking incident took place while the cinema house was screening Prashanth Neel’s directorial.

Advertisement

The Times of India report claims that the injured victim, identified as Vasanth Kumar, was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment and is said to be out of danger now. The local police said that the victim, who was from Mugali village, had come to watch the movie along with his friends after working in agricultural fields. He got into an argument with the unidentified shooter due to the former’s misconduct in the theatre.

Reportedly, Vasanth Kumar had put his legs on the front seat while watching the film KGF Chapter 2 in the theatre and his behaviour did not go down well with the front seat person. An argument ensued and the front seat person left the theatre only to return a while later with a gun.

The unidentified man fired a couple of rounds at Vasanth Kumar and ran away. Upon hearing the gunshots, the audience in the theatre fled away. The local eyewitnesses claimed that the accused shot once in the air before shooting the victim twice. While the shooter is at large, the local police are currently looking out for him.

Upon investigation, police learned that the two did not have any enmity before the incident took place at the theatre that was screening Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. The police are also checking the authenticity of his gun license.

Must Read: KGF: Chapter 2 Star Raveena Tandon Shares Glimpses Of The Craze As People Shower Coins In Cinema Halls

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube