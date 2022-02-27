Thalapathy Vijay Pays Homage To Late Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar At His Memorial In Bangalore

Tamil actor Vijay, fondly referred to as ‘Thalapathy’ by his fans, on Saturday paid homage to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bangalore.

Advertisement

Video clips of the actor paying homage to the Kannada superstar began doing the rounds on social media on Saturday.

Advertisement

In one of the clips, Thalapathy Vijay is seen wearing a mask and awaiting his turn to pay homage to the late actor. The Tamil star then goes on to place a garland at the memorial and then performs a ‘harathi’ before paying his respects.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, one of the top actors of the Kannada film industry, passed away on October 21, last year, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Puneeth, who enjoys a huge fan base, holds the distinction of being the first Indian actor whose first six films completed a 100-day run in theatres.

Must Read: Valimai VS Pushpa VS KGF: Ajith Starrer Teaches A Brutal Lesson Of ‘Why Every Masala Film Can’t Be A Commercial Potboiler’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube