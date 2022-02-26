Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak hit the screens on Friday i.e., February 25. The film was released a day after Ajith Kumar & Kartikeya Gummakonda’s Valimai, making a box-office collection clash. Not only with Valimai, it even locked horns with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiwadi led by Alia Bhatt. But guess who has emerged as a winner from such a chaotic box office? Read on to know

Advertisement

Leaving Ajith Kumar’s Valimai and Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi behind, its Pawan and Rana’s Bheemla Nayak that has emerged as a winner. Yes! As per online reports, Bheemla Nayak is roaring at the box office as fans have already declared it as a blockbuster.

Advertisement

The latest online reports suggest that Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan’s action thriller Bheemla Nayak has reportedly made a massive collection of Rs 26-27 crore* in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana and around the collection of Rs 34-35 Crores* worldwide. The action thriller has been released on over 400+ screens in the USA alone and over 4000+ screens in the rest of the territories. Despite clashing with two big films, the film has still managed to garner good numbers at the box office.

Meanwhile, the film has been receiving rave reviews for its intriguing plot and gripping storyline. Ever since Bheemla Nayak’s trailer was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for it to hit the silver screen.

Earlier reacting to the Bheemla Nayak’s a Twitter user had said, “Just finished watching #BheemlaNaayak . Extraordinary. I feel it’s a Blockbuster film. Enjoyed each and every moment.ppl who didn’t watched may feel more excitement. Only disappointment with original is the Wife role of Bheemla Nayak. Blockbuster on cards.”

Blockbuster or not only time will tell as the final numbers are yet to come and we shall wait for the official numbers to come.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Must Read: Valimai Box Office Day 1: Ajith Kumar Starrer Shatters Record, Beats Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe To Become Highest Opener In Tamil Nadu

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube