With the release of KGF chapter 1 in 2018, the popularity of Yash grew tremendously. Now, the sequel is also getting the praise that the film deserved and with such a great response the film is currently among the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time. In 2016, the rocking star had promised that he’ll take the Kannada industry to the global level and now fans are hailing him for fulfilling the vow he took. Scroll down to know more.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is reportedly the most expensive Kannada film ever made and within a week, it earned over 600 Crores at the box office. Apart from the lead star, the movie also features, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Until now, the Tamil and Telugu film industries used to make big bucks but with the release of KGF, things have changed drastically. Meanwhile, a Twitteratti dug out an old video of Yash, where he said, “I will make the whole of India look at Kannada film industry with respect. I will take it global.” Later the video shows people celebrating the release of KGF Chapter 2, in cities like Assam, Lucknow, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and even Nepal.

Reacting to the video of KGF star Yash, a user wrote, “Happy for his determination in bringing up Kannada movie to new records and specially to Prashant neel, from ugramm the first for any kannada movie to have such cinematography and technical display,” another wrote, “The craze is real!!” a third user commented, “He has fulfilled it now.”

Earlier, Prashanth Neel in an interview shared that the film credited the rocking star for the film’s success, he said, “When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today.”

Neel added, “The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high.”

