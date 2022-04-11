Sanjay Dutt’s life has always been full of controversies. From his career to his personal life, the actor has been through a lot and has always been transparent about his struggles with his fans. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Sanjay opened up on his relationship with Tina Munim and how she took the place of his mother Nargis after her demise. There was a lot said about him and his father Sunil Dutt back in the day, the actor opened up on that too in an interview. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sanjay is currently married to Manyata Dutt and shares two children with her named Shahraan and Iqra. Reportedly, back in the day while the KGF actor was shooting for his Bollywood debut film ‘Rocky’ in 1981, he fell in love with his co-star Tina and revealed that it was her who forced the actor to go back home to his father and reconcile his relationship with him.

In a throwback interview with Stardust Magazine, Sanjay Dutt once shared, “After my mother’s death, we all were quite shattered and each one of us we trying to get out of it in our own way. All of us had become ultra-sensitive and very vulnerable. Actually, there was no major misunderstanding between us. It’s just that a lot of bulls**t was being spread about me fighting with my father and him breaking my jaw bone, etc. To date, I have yet to have to guts to fight with him!”

Sanjay Dutt further revealed that he was an emotional man and said, “I have always needed a strong influence over me. My mother was that influence. After her death, Tina has taken her place. She dominates my life, yes, but I have not allowed her to have any say in my career. Tina has never tried to stop me from working with any of her rivals”

