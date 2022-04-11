Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple shares a daughter named Aaradhya who is already very popular on social media. Abhishek is currently basking high on the success of his latest release ‘Dasvi’ and while promoting the same, he shared a quirk about him and it involves his wife Aishwarya too. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Abhishek comes from a reputed and talented family and happens to be the son of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Now, talking about his latest release, directed by Tushar Jalota, the film also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles and is trending all across the country on the streaming platform Netflix.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Bachchan revealed a quirk about him where he said that he can’t call room service for himself because he’s shy. “I am very conscious. People laugh at me. We’re sitting in a hotel today, doing our press tour, and if there isn’t somebody to help me walk through the lobby, I won’t come in. I am scared to enter a place alone. I need somebody around me, I would rather have somebody who can guide me. I’m very shy that way,” the actor said.

Abhishek Bachchan continued and said, “I have certain quirks. If I am outdoor and my wife will call me in the evening asking ‘how’s your day’ whatever, normal husband-wife chat. She says ‘have you eaten,’ I say ‘no.’ She says ‘okay what do you want to eat’ and I tell her and then she will…I can’t call room service. Aishwarya has to call (room service), otherwise, she knows I won’t eat. I have this issue. I have a problem speaking to a stranger on the phone.”

When the host complimented and called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a ‘lovely wife’ Abhishek reacted to the same and said, “yeah, she is the best.”

Aren’t these two couple goals? Absolute cuties they are!

What are your thoughts on Abhishek Bachchan sharing a quirk about him? Tell us in the comments below.

