KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 14 Early Trends: It’s been 2 weeks since Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 hit the screens across the globe. After ruling the box office in the first week, the film continues to maintain its pace despite the release of Jersey. Yash looks clearly unaffected by the Shahid Kapoor starrer that has left the audience unimpressed and failed to attract them at the ticket counter.

Co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles, the film is helmed by Prashant Neel. Read on to know how much the film has managed to earn

As per early trends flowing in, KGF: Chapter 2 has managed to earn a total collection of 5–6 crores* for its Hindi version. With its latest earnings, the film’s earnings now stand at 341.44-342.88 crores*. Well, looks like, within a day or two, the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 will cross 350 crores mark.

Speaking about its day-wise collections, KGF: Chapter 2, Yash starrer shattered many records on the very first day at the box office. The film earned 53.95 crores on Day 1, followed by 46.79 crores on Day 2 and 42.90 crores, 50.35 crores, 25.57 crores on Day 3, 4 and 5, respectively. In the week 2, the film made a total collect of 336.88 till yesterday.

Meanwhile, Koimoi reviewed Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and rated it 2.5 stars. The review read, “Prashanth Neel’s ‘ambition’ overrides his ‘story-telling’ and that’s the biggest issue of his script. Everything looks extremely cool visually, but the whole argument behind making things cool is weak. Does it come with some similar issues as chapter 1 like why is everyone talking so loud with everyone? I wanted to keep a track of how long any scene could be silent but it was so loud, I couldn’t concentrate.”

Coming back, will KGF: Chapter 2 touch 375 crores in its 2nd week?

