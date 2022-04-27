On the one side where Bollywood films are failing to spark any excitement among the audience, KGF Chapter 2 is continuing its golden run with its Hindi version. The latest development is that the film has gone past the worldwide numbers of Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film ever, Chennai Express.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh has been out of touch for a long time now, especially when it comes to bringing in humongous box office numbers. It was back in 2013 when he delivered a mighty hit like Chennai Express, which marked his first-ever collaboration with Rohit Shetty. It had made a huge total of 400 crore+ globally. But seems like every total is looking small in front of Rocky Bhai.

Advertisement

With the latest update of the day 13 collection, KGF Chapter 2 has jumped to a worldwide total of 431.87 crores gross. It includes the Hindi nett domestic total of 336.88 crores and gross total of 397.51 crores. Adding 34.36 crores of overseas gross, the worldwide total goes up to 431.87 crores.

In a meantime, it crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express which had made 422 crores gross globally. As of now, KGF Chapter 2 holds the 12th position on the list of highest-grossing Hindi films globally. It will be crossing War‘s lifetime of 466.54 crores very soon. To know more, visit the ‘Worldwide 200 Crores+’ table under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, speaking about all languages’ collections in India, KGF 2 stands at a grand total of 656 crores*.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories.

Must Read: Tara Sutaria Leaves Netizens In Disbelief As Many Confuse Her With Taylor Swift In New Hairdo, Fans Say “Taylor Sutaria”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube