It has turned out to be an unfortunate turn of events for Jersey. A well-made film, it has turned out to be a commercial disappointment at theatres. The film didn’t open well, couldn’t grow and now hasn’t been able to sustain itself at the box office. The Monday collections were less than half of Friday as mere 1.75 crores* came in.

This was a definite no-no as these are the times when even hardcore massy films are having Monday collections similar to that of Friday after opening so huge and here we are talking about a content-oriented film which had its chances only if it survived on Monday.

So far, Jersey has collected 17.25 crores* and that’s hardly anything to cheer about. Of course, the film will make its money from other avenues but still at the bare minimum, one looked at a lifetime score of 50 crores from this film. The expectations have been constantly lowered with every passing day as they went down to 40 crores and then 30 crores. Now, the best-case scenario for the film looks like 25 crores, which is indeed disheartening.

Shahid Kapoor gave his all to Jersey after Kabir Singh but looks like he would need to gather himself quickly from this theatrical failure and move on to his next big one.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

