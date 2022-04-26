KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has performed way beyond expectations at the box office by crushing all its competitors. One could say that all the wait for almost 4 years has erupted like a volcano and the momentum has been unstoppable.

After the grand success of Pushpa and RRR, KGF 2 has turned out to be another phenomenon which has worked really well with the masses. The audience has finally got what they have been waiting for long and most importantly, the trend of repeat audiences is back in business!

Let’s see how KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) performed on a day-to-day basis:

Day 1- 53.95 crores

Day 2- 46.79 crores

Day 3- 42.90 crores

Day 4- 50.35 crores

First weekend (extended)- 193.99 crores

Day 5- 25.57 crores

Day 6- 19.14 crores

Day 7- 16.35 crores

Day 8- 13.58 crores

Week 1 (extended)- 268.63 crores

Day 9- 11.56 crores

Day 10- 18.25 crores

Day 11- 22.68 crores

Lifetime- 321.12 crores

