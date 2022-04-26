Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast was among the highly-anticipated films of the year, but it succumb to a box office monster like KGF Chapter 2. But despite the gigantic competitor, the film has somehow managed to hit the 200 crore mark globally thanks to a good response from overseas.

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer played it totally wrong by clashing with a phenomenon with KGF Chapter 2. Vijay‘s thriller released a day ago KGF and hence managed a thunderous start. However, from the very next day, the film went downhill and with mixed reviews flowing in, it didn’t manage to recover much. Thanks to Vijay’s loyal fans, the film has gone past the respectable mark.

As per the latest update, Beast has made 151 crores gross (128 crores nett) in India in 13 days of theatrical run. In overseas, it has made 60 crores gross. The overall worldwide collection stands at 211 crores gross. From hereon, it seems that the film might beat Vijay’s own Master globally, which had made 224 crores, before wrapping up its lifetime run.

In India, Beast will continue with its slow run as there are no big releases except for KGF Chapter 2 which could challenge it in Thalapathy Vijay’s strong territories.

Meanwhile, talking to Thanthi TV, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, the father of Thalapathy Vijay, slammed Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar for putting faith in actors’ fame for the film’s success.

He said, “I enjoyed Arabic Kuthu like how a die-hard fan would. But, this is a film that was made solely relying on Vijay’s stardom. Young filmmakers deliver an excellent first film in terms of content, technology and making.”

