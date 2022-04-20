Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast was one of the most anticipated films of the year which got released last week, but the film opened with mixed reviews. Now in a recent interview, Vijay’s father and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar has expressed his disappointment over the film. He spoke about the weak screenplay and criticised filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for solely relying on lead actors’ massive stardom. Scroll down below to know more.

The South actioner also stars Pooja Hegde, while Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley are in supporting roles. The movie revolves around an ex-RAW agent’s battle to save people held captive in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Recently, while interacting with Thanthi TV, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, the father of Thalapathy Vijay, slammed Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar for putting faith in actors’ fame for the film’s success. He said, “I enjoyed Arabic Kuthu like how a die-hard fan would. But, this is a film that was made solely relying on Vijay’s stardom. Young filmmakers deliver an excellent first film in terms of content, technology and making.”

“They also somehow achieve good results with the second film. When they begin to get the projects of big superstars, these young filmmakers begin to think, ‘now that we have dates of these heroes, we can make movies whichever way we want.’ They think he (the star) already has a huge fan following and his film will run successfully in theatres, so no need for a screenplay and things like that. And they make a movie with a few songs and fights,” added Thalapathy Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar.

The filmmaker even criticised Nelson Dilipkumar for not fact-checking and researching about cross border terrorism. “The magic is there in the screenplay. You can’t lightly handle a very heavy subject, which is about international terrorist organisations. The director has to take time and study it. He should understand what it means to be a RAW agent? Or what is the RAW department? What is the military?”

SA Chandrasekhar added, “I didn’t see a screenplay in that film (Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast). I knew that the film would become a hit. There was never a doubt about it. I saw (the work of) a music director, a fight master, a dance master, an editor and a hero.”

