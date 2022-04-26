It’s action that is ruling the roost, and how. Majority of 300 Crore Club blockbusters have one common factor, action, and though there are a few exceptions to the rule, by and large it’s action that brings in big bucks. This was seen with last 300 Crore Club Bollywood blockbuster War and prior to that Tiger Zinda Hai had achieved this remarkable feat as well.

Now the lifetime numbers of the Salman Khan starrer would be surpassed in mere 14 days as KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) continues to be ballistic day after day. This was evidenced on Monday as well when 8.28 crores came in. While Friday collections stood at 11.56 crores, the fact that the Yash starrer has gone ahead with a such huge number on Monday now further solidifies the case for an entry into the 400 Crore Club. The film will have another set of very good weekdays from here with around 20 crores more expected before the third weekend begins.

As of now, the Prashanth Neel directed film has collected 329.40 crores already. With at least 7 crores more that should come in today, the film will reach quite close to Tiger Zinda Hai lifetime of 339.25 crores and then eventually surpass it tomorrow, hence resulting in a stupendous feat of achieving this milestone in a mere 14 days.

Blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

