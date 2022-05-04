South Indian movies have lately been on a roll but look like the trend does not apply to every film that hits the theatre. Ram Charan starrer Acharya turned out to be one of the biggest flops of this year with makers and distributors facing heavy losses. A recent rumour now suggests that the distributors are demanding compensation from the producers and the overall amount is sure to leave you shocked.

For the unversed, Acharya is a drama-thriller film that hit the theatres in April 2022. The movie recorded good numbers on the first day but the sales drastically fell the very next day due to poor reviews and word-of-mouth. Director Koratala Siva, who has presented the audience with several hits in the past, is also being heavily criticized for the recent release. Apart from Charan, the film also features actors like Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

There has been a lot of talk on social media about the failure of Acharya and looks like this has also fuelled a bunch of rumours about the exhibitors and distributors demanding compensation for the losses that they are facing. A few reports suggest that the overall losses have come up to ₹90 crores which makes it the second-most suffering film of recent times with the first one being Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam.

It is being said that the distributors are demanding a compensation of ₹50 crores, which is more than half of the overall losses faced by the Acharya team. No official confirmation has come in from either of the two parties but the speculations are picking up momentum on social media.

