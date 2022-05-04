Son of megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Teja made his debut with the box-office success Chirutha in 2007. Since then he appeared in various films and established himself as a leading Telugu film actor with commercially successful films. With the recent film RRR, he rose to popularity throughout the country.

Now he is one of the highest-paid actors in the country. Not many know that he is a fitness freak and has an amazing chiselled physique. He had undergone a complete physical transformation for his role in Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Shed a lot of weight and followed rigorous workouts to achieve a perfectly toned body.

Ram Charan Workout Plan

Ram Charan continues to maintain the ripped physique and we all got a glimpse in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. As per MensXp, he works out six days a week and starts with 3X50 sets of push-ups, followed by 3X10 sets of inclined bench press, 3X12 sets of close grip push-ups, 3X50 sets of plate twist, 3X25 sets of barbell floor wipers, 3X10 sets of triple stop bench press, 3X12 sets of renegade row, and 2X10 sets of pull-ups.

The star religiously follows his workout routine and thus he is able to maintain his ripped physique.

Ram Charan’s diet plan

One of the secrets behind his deadly good looks and amazing physique is his strict fitness routine and an even stricter diet regime. His wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela has been his diet coach and had once revealed that the Rangasthalam actor is extremely diet conscious. The Telugu superstar carries his own home-cooked meals to the movie sets, and almost never eats out.

At breakfast, Ram Charan eats 2 whole eggs, 3 egg whites, almond milk, and a half cup of oats. At 11:30 in the morning, he has a morning snack like a cup of clean vegetable soup. During lunch, he ate 200 grams of chicken breast, half a cup of green curry and half a cup of brown rice. Take a look at a detailed diet plan below which was shared by the actor’s wife Upasana on Instagram:

The RRR star would have half a cup of green vegetables with about 200 grams of sweet potato as evening snacks. At dinner, he ate a bowl of nuts, a large mixed green salad, and avocado. His dinner was at 6 PM after which he fasted for at least the next 12 hours.

