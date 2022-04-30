Tobacco product endorsements have lately been a major topic of discussion on social media, ever since actor Akshay Kumar faced the wrath of the Internet for promoting a paan masala brand. Some of the celebs from the industry have been very stern about not being involved with companies that sell tobacco-based products and looks like superstar Yash has now joined the list. As per a recent report, the actor refused to collaborate with one such leading brand and there is a definite reason for it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the actor has lately been celebrating the success of KGF: Chapter 2, which continues to bring in impressive numbers at the box office even weeks later. The movie narrates the story of the character Rocky and Kolar Gold Fields and continues from the point where the first part left off. It has been directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Advertisement

According to Hindustan Times, Arjun Banerjee, the Talent & New Ventures head at Exceed Entertainment opened up about Yash’s decision to reject the multi-crore tobacco brand. “Pan Masalas and such products have a hugely detrimental effect on people’s health and their impact can be life-threatening. This is a truly heroic conscience call by Yash, who has declined a deal that was very personally lucrative, in the interest of his fans and followers.”, he said in a recent press statement.

Further elaborating on Yash’s decision and the reason behind it, he said, “Given his pan India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like-minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself.”

A few days back, actor Akshay Kumar issued an official apology on social media, after a part of the internet expressed their displeasure over spotting him in a Vimal pan masala ad. The advertisement also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn but Akki was the one questioned as he has been the face of anti-tobacco commercials in the past.

What do you think about this move made by superstar Yash? Let us know in the comments!

Tune in to Koimoi for more on South.

Must Read: Netizens Hilariously Troll Disha Patani For Her Tiniest Bag: “Tiger Shroff Be Like ‘Chotti Bachi Ho Kya?’”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube